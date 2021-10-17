Pattaya Music Festival only open to vaccinated fans

Only fully vaccinated and coronavirus-tested people will be admitted into the Pattaya Music Festival when it unfolds over four weekends in November and December.







At an Oct. 15 kickoff event, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said the city would go beyond disease-control restrictions outlined by the Center and Covid-19 Situation Administration and only open the event to those who could prove they’ve had at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccines and had results of a coronavirus-antigen test from the past 72 hours.



He added that the festival stages would be operated as they were last year, with small, fenced-off seating areas opened to limited numbers of music fans. Staff at the entry gate would check vaccination records, the mayor said.







As last year, the majority of people will enjoy the tunes and get limited views of the stage from outside the fences. There will be checks to verify vaccination or test status for the masses outside the gates.

Unlike previous years, the 2021 festival will take place two days a week on four weekends in November and December, all after foreign tourists are expected to be allowed to visit the city without quarantine.







The playbill includes more than 50 artists including Polycot, Zom Marie, The Toys, F.Hero, Lipta, Singto and more playing on Pattaya and Jomtien beaches and, for the first time, in Naklua and Koh Larn.

The first weekend of Nov. 5-6 will be exclusive to three stages along Pattaya Beach. Nov. 12-13 will have stages in Jomtien and on Nuay Beach on Koh Larn.

The December 3-4 shows will play out exclusively at Lan Po Public Park. The Dec. 10-11 finale weekend will have only one stage on Beach and Central roads.



























