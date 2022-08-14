Pattaya Music Festival livens up crowds at Jomtien Beach

More tourists visited Pattaya city to witness ‘Pattaya Music Festival’ for the second weekend (Aug 12-13) on Jomtien beach resulting in better businesses at food stalls, restaurants, and accommodation in Jomtien area and throughout the city. Traffic was closed off on Jomtien road between Soi 8-9.

Pattaya Music Festival kicked off last weekend (Aug 5-6) on three main and small stages along Pattaya beach.







The stage was packed with Thai teens thatcame to see their favorite singers and bands on both days.

This year Pattaya City Hall organized the music festival on 4 weekends throughout August. Shows start from 5 p.m. with free entry. (Festivalgoers must have received at least 2 doses of coronavirus vaccine, wear a mask, and follow the safety measures at all times).

On the 3rd week (Aug 19-20) and 4th week (Aug 26-27), the shows will be back to only one stage at Pattaya central beach Stage.

















































