Pattaya Music Festival draws tens of thousands of fans back to fun city

Thousands of music fans, young and old, Thai and foreign, joined the kick-off of Pattaya Music Festival grandly held at three different stages, north stage at the Dusit Thani curve, Soi 6 stage, and the central road stage. City mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet along with his deputies and city’s key officials declared opening of the event on Friday Aug 5 evening at the main stage on the central beach. Crowds were entertained again on Saturday.







After the ceremony, the long line of musicians of singers kicked in to entertain the crowds. Food stalls were set up for fans to buy their treats to fill up their stomachs.

Next weekend Friday-Saturday (Aug 12-13), the stage at Jomtien beach between Soi 7-8 will be the attraction of Pattaya City with another list of Thai entertainers going up and singing for their fans.







Pattaya Music Festival is on every Friday and Saturday of August 2022 from 17.00 Hrs. with free entry. (Festivalgoers must have received at least 2 doses of coronavirus vaccine, wear a mask, and follow the safety measures at all times).

On the 3rd week (19-20 August) and 4th week (26-27 August), the shows will be back to only one stage at Pattaya central beach Stage.























































