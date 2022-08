A woman who left her luggage on a Koh Larn ferry got help finding it from Pattaya’s mayor.

Poramet Ngampichet and his staff were visiting Bali Hai Pier Aug. 12 when he encountered an unidentified Thai woman who left her bag on a boat. She didn’t know which boat it was, however.

So Poramet ordered his secretary to check all the boats in the area and, those not at the pier, by radio, to locate the lost luggage.