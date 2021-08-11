Pattaya-Koh Larn resort island shuts down for 3rd time

Koh Larn’s open-again, closed-again revolving door is once again closed, with the Pattaya resort island once again shutting down amid a Covid-19 outbreak, despite being 70 percent vaccinated and accepting only visitors who got their jabs.

The closure announcement came Aug. 9 after six island residents tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s unknown if they were partly or fully vaccinated, although Pattaya City Hall has claimed 70 percent of the island’s small population is.







The closure is expected to come into effect this week and last for two weeks. As before, ferry trips will be curtailed and no non-residents will be allowed in. Food and supply deliveries will be left at the island’s main pier.

This marks the third time Koh Larn has shut itself off from the world, each time inflicting tremendous economic harm on residents who derive all their income from the mainland.























