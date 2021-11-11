Pattaya-Jomtien Immigration reopens to a large crowd

Following a six day closure, Jomtien Immigration reopened this morning. The uniquely-long break had been mandated by the provincial health authority after a Covid outbreak last Friday. The Department of Disease Control agreed the reopening after a final health check yesterday afternoon.







Those with scheduled appointments in the period 5-10 November inclusive are not penalized provided they appear on the first working day. In an attempt to reduce pressures, the desk for 90 days reporting has been set up in the carpark.





























