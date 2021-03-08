Pattaya gets very hot in afternoons; thundershowers this couple of days

During 8 – 9 March, Pattaya feels the heat and haze during the day time. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C while maximum temperature can reach up to 32-38 °C in the afternoon. Southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershower area. Isolated thundershowers with gusty wind mostly in the eastern region of Thailand including provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Chonburi and Trat. During 10 – 13 March, less cloudy but will still see and isolated thundershowers.

The Department of Disease Control of Thailand (DDC) warns people not to consume certain foods to avoid food poisoning during summer. Diners need to be aware when consuming food. They must be served hot and clean. Ice cubes are also carriers of germs.

























