Pattaya forms new tourism body to revitalize sector

Pattaya’s tourism and hospitality sector has established the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF) to boost tourism revenue in the Chonburi province. The federation, which includes 22 tourism associations and hospitality groups like the Eastern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, is focused on overcoming industry challenges and enhancing competitiveness.







Despite a surge in visitors, with Chonburi being the second-most visited province in Thailand with 17.2 million visitors in September, a year-on-year increase of 82%, the revenue remains below 2019 levels. The province earned 154 billion baht in the first nine months of the year, a significant increase primarily due to foreign tourist spending.

The ACTF, formed by groups that collaborated during the pandemic, aims to unite local tourism businesses and provide a platform for smaller operators to contribute to tourism development discussions.







While Pattaya’s tourism industry is showing signs of recovery, driven by foreign markets and local weekend visitors, the sector is still facing challenges. The occupancy rate in November was just 60%, partially due to a weaker-than-expected Chinese market. (NNT)





















































