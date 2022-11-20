Pattaya Fireworks Festival to appear in Chinese movie

The upcoming Pattaya Fireworks Festival will be the backdrop for a new movie to be shot in the city.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met Nov. 17 with Peter-Luis Myocchi, who is producing the Thai-Chinese joint venture film that will shoot scenes on Walking Street and around the city.







The working title of the big-budget film is titled “All Men Are Brothers” (The Pattaya Heat).

Backed by the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, the film producers and stars will appear at a Nov. 22 seminar hosted by DASTA at the Dusit Thani Hotel on Pattaya’s long-shot push to win the city the designation of a UNESCO City of Film.





































