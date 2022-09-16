‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ on the beach this weekend Fri-Sat (Sep 16-17)

Pattaya City Hall is organizing ‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ this weekend Fri-Sat (Sep 16-17) on the beach which will include parades, concerts, and booths selling food and products.

Today, the event will start at 7p.m. with an extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ Kraiz, a concert by Big Ass – a Thai rock band, and ends with DJ Apple.







On Saturday there will be another extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ 22Bullets, a concert by Buddha Bless – a Thai rap band, and wraps up with DJ Pick Up.

Pattaya Beach Road will be closed from the Dolphin around-about on Pattaya North Road to Pattaya Central Road between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on both days.









































