‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ on the beach this weekend Fri-Sat (Sep 16-17)

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya City Hall is organizing ‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ this weekend Fri-Sat (Sep 16-17) on the beach which will include parades, concerts, and booths selling food and products.

Today, the event will start at 7p.m. with an extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ Kraiz, a concert by Big Ass – a Thai rock band, and ends with DJ Apple.



On Saturday there will be another extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ 22Bullets, a concert by Buddha Bless – a Thai rap band, and wraps up with DJ Pick Up.

Officials get ready for crowds this evening.


Pattaya Beach Road will be closed from the Dolphin around-about on Pattaya North Road to Pattaya Central Road between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on both days.

Parking is available at Terminal 21 on the north road, all shopping malls on second road, and Bali Hai Pier.

 

Parade starts at 7p.m. from the Dolphin around-about on Pattaya North Road and ends at Pattaya Central Road.

DJ Kraiz will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday on the beach.









