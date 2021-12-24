Pattaya countdown participants need negative Covid test result issued within 72 hours

Organizers of the New Year’s Eve countdown in Pattaya City are now requiring eventgoers to present a negative Covid test result accompanied by a doctor’s note, and produce evidence on the Moh Promt application of having been fully inoculated against COVID-19. The increased requirements come as organizers of New Year’s festivities elsewhere are ramping up their disease prevention measures or canceling some of the planned events.







Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai said Pattaya City will be holding a countdown and celebrations for New Year’s and a large number of tourists are expected. The city has prepared measures to screen people who will partake in the countdown event. A participant will need to present evidence of a negative result from either an ATK or PCR-type of Covid test that is no older than 72 hours, together with a doctor’s note for the result. Each participant needs to be fully inoculated against COVID-19, and be able to present the evidence of vaccination through the Moh Promt application.



Eventgoers must be able to produce their citizen identification cards, wear face masks at all times, have body temperatures that are lower than 37.5 degrees Celsius, and either register their entry via the Thai Chana platform or in writing at the venue entrance. The number of people in the concert area at the countdown venue will be limited to 2,500 people, as a precaution against the spread of Covid.







Pattaya City has told sellers, especially seafood sellers in the Lan Pho and Na Kluea areas, not to take advantage of the countdown event to raise their prices. Prices must be clearly displayed for visitors to see. Sellers who do not abide by these requirements will be removed from the area. (NNT)

































