Pattaya Coffee on the Beach fair to lure java-loving tourists

Coffee lovers can drink their hearts delight at Chonburi Coffee on the Beach Dec. 18-19 in Pattaya.

Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization President Wittaya Kunplome, his brother Sonthaya, Pattaya’s Mayor, and local tourism officials announced the details of the java fair at Terminal 21 Dec. 3.







The exhibition to be held on the north Pattaya beach hopes to lure coffee-loving tourists as well as enhance skills and experience for industry personnel.

More than 30 famous coffee shops will exhibit their wares as well as dessert cafes who will bring snacks to eat with all that coffee.



























