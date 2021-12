Teens and seniors from across the Pattaya area came to Nongprue’s Nernplubwan Eu-athon arena for the Sepak Takraw Competition 2021.

The Dec. 5-6 tournament was broken into categories for the general public, adults over age 40 and kids under age 16.

Hopefuls from many communities came to the gym on Dec. 5 for the qualifiers, with the finals set for the next day. Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak handed out the trophies.