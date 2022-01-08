Pattaya City Hall shifts blame for skyrocketing Covid-19 cases

City hall blamed Pattaya’s skyrocketing number of Covid-19 cases on restaurants that ignored disease-control rules, but the fault squarely lies with them.

In Pattaya, the word “restaurants” is code for bars open either illegally or by using flimsy certifications and licenses to operate as eateries, often with no kitchen on the premises and no pretense of foodservice.







City hall on Friday blamed these places and their lack of capacity limits, social distancing and coronavirus testing for the current outbreak. But city hall was in charge of licensing, inspection and enforcement, so they can spot who is to blame by looking in the mirror.

Officials defended the string of weekly festivals, including the Pattaya Countdown, claiming none of the infections came from there.



Faced with exploding numbers of cases – Pattaya saw another 374 cases on Saturday, taking the week’s total to nearly 2,500 – officials look to shift the blame to someone else.

But no one else sits in the mayor’s chair.



























