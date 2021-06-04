Pattaya church sets up food pantry for the poor

On June 1st, 2021, at Soi Town in Town Pattaya Klang, representatives of the Kingdom of Glory Church, with Natcha Khamkhotsoon of Natcha Hair beauty salon and friends, set up a food pantry for the locals who are badly affected by the economic situation caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Natcha told Pattaya Mail that this dire situation has caused a lot of unemployment, closure of businesses, and a big impact on those still trying to keep their business afloat, including her own.







Prior to the pandemic, there were many hotel employees here, servicing all the tourists from China and Vietnam, but since the strict regulations imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus, tourists have stopped coming so it has become impossible for the locals to keep their jobs. Those that used to make thousands of baht per day are now barely making 200-300 baht, if anything at all.





“That is why we, as in the church, myself and many other kind-hearted friends, felt it was important to share and help our local people by setting up this food cabinet for anyone who wishes to come and take what they need,” Natcha said.

“However, there had been cases where people have brought big bags with them to hoard the goods from the cabinet, which is undesirable behavior. We only would like to ask people to please take what is enough for you and your family and leave the rest for other people who are really suffering from this dire situation. This act of kindness will help to better our society,” she said.

The cabinet is regularly replenished with daily needs such as rice, canned fish, instant noodles, eggs, fish sauce, cooking oil, soaps, toothpaste, snacks, and other things.

“We appreciate anyone who wishes to help our fellow humans with daily goods to please do so by putting their donation items into the cabinet,” Natcha urged.



















