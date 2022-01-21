Pattaya-Chonburi and Koh Chang become Sandbox Entry Points February 1

By Pattaya Mail
Allowing fully vaccinated travellers from around the world to apply for a TEST & GO Thailand Pass 60 days in advance with confirmed payments for accommodation on Day 1 and Day 5, two RT-PCR tests, and a prearranged airport transfer on Day 1.

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday approved the resumption of the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme, the reopening of Pattaya and Ko Chang Sandbox destinations, and the reintroduction of the Sandbox Extension programme effective from 1 February, 2022, from 09.00 Hrs. Thailand time.



The Thailand Pass system reopens for new TEST & GO applications
From 1 February, 2022, 09.00 Hrs. Thailand time, fully vaccinated travellers from any country around the world can apply for a TEST & GO Thailand Pass 60 days in advance.

While existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged, the CCSA approved additional requirements to ensure stringent COVID-19 precautions.


All new TEST & GO applications must submit A proof of prepayment for 2 separate nights of accommodation at government-approved hotel/s, such as, SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), AQ, OQ, or AHQ on Day 1 and Day 5, and the expenses for 2 RT-PCR tests on Day 1 and Day 5.  The prepayment for Day 1 must include an accommodation, a test and a prearranged transfer from the airport to the hotel.

Travellers can book 2 different hotels for the accommodation on Day 1 and Day 5. However, on both Day 1 and Day 5, they must stay within the room for the RT-PCR test result.

Meanwhile, travellers who have applied/obtained their Thailand Pass QR code before 22 December, 2021, with scheduled arrival dates in Thailand from 24 December, 2021, onwards, are still required to undergo their second COVID-19 test using the RT-PCR technique at government-designated facilities on Day 5-6 of their stay in Thailand, or when they experience respiratory symptoms (no additional cost).

From February 1, the CCSA approved the reopening of Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray – in Chonburi, and Koh Chang in Trat as Sandbox destinations.

More details: Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme

Sandbox destinations expanded 6 provinces, Sandbox Extension reintroduced

The Sandbox Extension programme will also be introduced between Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, and Koh Tao), where Sandbox travellers can travel within these destinations during the first 7 days in Thailand and can change accommodation three times (can book 3 different hotels).



This means fully vaccinated travellers from overseas who are planning to travel to Thailand under the Sandbox programme can choose to undergo their first 7 days in either Krabi, Phang-Na, Phuket, Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, and Koh Tao), Chonburi (Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray), and Trat (Koh Chang).

Existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged. More details: Sandbox entry programme (TAT)









