Pattaya-Chonburi and 5 more provinces declared ‘Deep Red Zone’ Dine-in prohibited

Maximum and Strict Controlled Area (Deep Red Zone)

– Wear face masks in public places

– Gatherings of more than 20 people is not allowed

– Dine-in prohibited, take away until 21.00 hrs (alcoholic beverages is not allowed)

– Markets and Convenience Stores open from 04.00-23.00 hrs

– Pubs, Bars and Karaoke closed

– Shopping malls open till 21.00 hrs (Limit people and promotional event is not allowed

– School and Tutoring Center are not allowed to hold in person classes

– Other high risk venues (for example: gyms, beauty clinics) to be closed while outdoor sports venues until 21.00 hrs without attendance.







Maximum Controlled Areas (Red Zone)

– Wear face masks in public places

– Gatherings of more than 50 people is not allowed

– Dine in until 21.00 hrs, take away until 23.00 hrs (alcoholic beverages is not allowed)

– Markets and Convenience Stores open from 04.00-23.00 hrs

– Pubs, Bars and Karaoke closed

– Shopping malls open till 21.00 hrs (Limit people and promotional event is not allowed

– School and Tutoring Center are not allowed to hold in person classes

– Other high risk venues (for example: gyms, beauty clinics) to be closed while outdoor sports venues until 21.00 hrs with limited audience.





Controlled Areas (Orange Zone)

– Wear face masks in public places

– Gatherings of more than 50 people is not allowed

– Dine in until 21.00 hrs, take away until 23.00 hrs (alcoholic beverages is not allowed)

– Markets and Convenience Stores open normally

– Shopping malls open till 21.00 hrs (Limit people and promotional event is not allowed

– School and Tutoring Center are not allowed to hold in person classes

– Other high risk venues open but with limited number of people





Meanwhile, the government have decided to extend the quarantine period of all arrivals regardless of their nationality

– All arrivals who hold Certificate of Enry (CoE) issued on or later than 1 May 2021 will be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days.

– Travelers who have obtained their CoE prior to 1 May 2021 and arrive before 6 May 2021 will be quarantined for 7 or 10 days, depending on their vaccination status.



The government is also asking all private and public sectors to allow their staff to work from home for another 14 days.

People from the maximum controlled areas or red zones are encourage to not leave their province if unnecessary.

The measures will be in effect from 1 May 2021 onwards. (NNT)





















