Pattaya business leader sees tourists returning at end of November

Pattaya’s top business leader said he expects tourists to start gradually returning to Pattaya at the end of October.

Commenting on plans to welcome fully vaccinated international travelers starting Nov. 1, Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said the city’s tourism industry is ready to fully support marketing and coordinate with domestic and overseas travel agents, airlines and tour companies.







He said the countries interested in traveling to Pattaya may be Russia and India.

He assured the public that service providers will strictly comply with disease-control standards.



Boonanan said there are still issues to work out to make Thailand more attractive to travelers, such as lowering the price of mandatory Covid-19 tests and allowing the sale of alcohol at restaurants or even bars.

































