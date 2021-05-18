Pattaya business leader optimistic Covid-19 crisis ebbing

Pattaya’s top business advocate is feeling optimistic after the government downgraded Chonburi’s coronavirus alert level and allowed restaurant dine-in service to resume.

Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said May 17 that the economy remains terrible and Chonburi’s classification as a “deep red” virus-control zone made things worse.

The downgrade to a “red” zone was a good sign of progress, he said.







In fact, the reclassification changed basically nothing, except for the dine-in ban. All other businesses, beaches and public parks ordered closed by Chonburi Province remain closed.

Chonburi on Tuesday reported 33 new coronavirus cases and one death. A third of the new cases were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.



Boonanan said he realizes the government needs to take strong action to end the latest Covid-19 outbreak, but said he’d rather see authorities issue specific restrictions by each local area instead of blanket bans across the country that destroy the economy and people’s lives.

He suggested the government should consult with local businesses before imposing draconian measures.

The only thing that’s going to end Covid-19 in Thailand, Boonanan said, is the vaccination of at least 70 percent of the population, a goal the government remains far from reaching.

The more vaccines local people get, the safer tourists and residents will be, Boonanan said.



























