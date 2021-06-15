Pattaya beaches bustle on 1st reopened weekend



Pattaya’s newly reopened beaches drew large crowds their first weekend but the city’s economy remains far from healthy.

Beach vendors and chair renters were operating normally again June 13 with people laying under umbrellas or swimming, but abstaining from gathering in large groups. Alcohol consumption also remains prohibited.







Most of the beachgoers were aggravated Bangkokians, angry over the virtual lockdown of the capital where public parks were closed but shopping malls remained open. Parks reopened Monday.

Income from the domestic tourists remained at anemic levels, however, with vendors saying, at best, they earned about 300 baht each day. Without foreign tourism or tourism promotion events, there’s little chance of fortunes improving.







Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, chairman of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council, said Pattaya will not be able to reopen until 70 percent of the local population is vaccinated against Covid-19. With the area getting fewer than 100,000 doses over the past month, that goal remains far off.























