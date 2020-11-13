Pattaya beach stunning sunset views await tourists this high season

Pattaya is a popular beach resort on the Gulf of Thailand, just 150 km southeast of Bangkok –a mere two-hour drive. Pattaya’s pulsating nightlife is well known, but local authorities have, in recent years, improved the quality of the beaches and reinvented the resort as a more family-friendly destination.







Today, hundreds of thousands of visitors are drawn each year to Pattaya to windsurf, water ski, swim, sunbathe, snorkel, sail, or take trips to nearby Islands. Other activities include Bungee jumping, Cycling, skydiving, go-Karting, Muay Thai (Thai boxing), and Paintball. Golfers, both novice and expert, are well catered to as well, with a wide selection of golf courses around Pattaya. Another major draw for visitors to Pattaya is the wide selection of restaurants serving some of Thailand’s freshest Seafood. Due to the high number of expatriate foreigners in Pattaya, there is also an excellent selection of authentic foreign eateries serving French, Italian, Swiss, German, Hungarian, Scandinavian, English, Indian, Arabic, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine.

Koh Larn is an island just 40 minutes from Pattaya coast on a ferry, 15 minutes on speed boats. You can do it on a one-day trip. On the island, there are minibuses and motorbike taxis in services. But if you are feeling adventurous, you can rent a motorbike to ride for yourself.

During the night time, all the way down Pattaya road is full of various entertainment options. Here you can always find something to eat, drink, and just somewhere to chill out.

Another famous place tourists love to visit is the Walking Street in South Pattaya. The sunset views at a number of beaches in the area can sometimes stun the visitors. Here are some of the beaches in Pattaya that tourists who come down here for holidays love to visit before going back to their hotels or continue their fun at night entertainment available throughout the city.









