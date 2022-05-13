Pattaya baht bus drivers warned against rudeness, cheating tourists

Pattaya baht bus drivers were told to be polite and not to rip off passengers in order to win back tourists to the city.

Sonthaya Kunplome chaired the annual general meeting of Pattaya Baht Bus Cooperative May 11 with Chairman Thawat Plukboonnak and Pattaya traffic police inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Aruth Sapanon.



Thawat pointed out how past two years have been devastating for Pattaya tourism and baht bus drivers, in particular. Only 300 of the 712 registered are back in service, as many drivers gave up and went back to their home provinces during the pandemic.

The cooperative also has 180 metered cabs, all of which are in service.







Now that tourists are coming back, so are drivers. It’s important that the restart of the Pattaya tourism industry not be blemished by scandals and controversies involving baht bus drivers, Thawat said.

He told drivers they must be polite, not cheat or overcharged passengers and impress all tourists to create a good image for Pattaya and baht buses specifically.

Aruth went further, telling the drivers that police expect them to ensure their vehicles are in good operating condition, including steps, which should be checked regularly.



Drivers also should be dressed professionally in uniform, speak politely to customers, not drink alcohol while on the job and provide good service. They must comply with traffic rules, drive carefully, and not block traffic during pickups and drop-offs.

Finally, drivers must clean and disinfect their vehicles throughout their shifts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Aruth said.



































