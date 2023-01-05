Pattaya and Phuket set to welcome more tourists during Chinese New Year

Thai tourism operators are anticipating the return of Chinese tourists as vacation destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket prepare for Chinese visitors during the approaching Chinese New Year.

Thai Hotels Association’s Eastern Chapter stated that tourism operators in Pattaya have welcomed news of the Chinese government relaxing Covid-19 restrictions and allowing Chinese citizens to travel internationally beginning this Sunday. Tour operators have resumed activities as they prepare for the arrival of Chinese tourists in tour groups during the Chinese New Year holiday in late January, as well as further arrivals after the holiday.







Aside from Pattaya, Phuket is also enthusiastic about the return of Chinese tourists. The Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office said it will launch a campaign welcoming Chinese visitors, as many of them are expected to celebrate Chinese New Year in the island province.

Sanphet Supbowornsathian, president of the Thai Hotels Association’s Eastern Chapter, assures that hotel owners and businesses are prepared for the arrivals while also equipped with Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure comfort and safety to both locals and international tourists. He stated that, while Thai tourism is still recovering and facing various challenges, he believes Thailand has the potential to attract more people from around the world due to its affordable tourism expenses and excellent services. (NNT)





























