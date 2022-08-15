Pattaya and Eastern Region bracing for heavy rains this week

Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, Chonburi (Pattaya) and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







Rain Forecast

During 15 – 16 Aug, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains.

During 17 – 18 Aug, scattered thundershowers. During 20 – 21 Aug, isolated very heavy rain.

Wave Height

During 15 – 19 Aug, southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 20 – 21 Aug, southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1- 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C. Maximum temperature 28-35 °C.







Across Thailand

The low-pressure cell covers upper Laos. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. Isolated heavy rains are likely in the North, the Northeast, the East regions and Bangkok and vicinity. People in the area should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands.



During 16 – 17 Aug, the monsoon trough lies across the North and the upper Northeast to the low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. Isolated heavy rains are possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East including Bangkok and vicinity.

During 18 – 19 Aug, the monsoon trough will move up to lie across Myanmar, upper Laos and upper Vietnam to the low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea while the southwest monsoon remains over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. Less rains are forecast over the whole country while isolated heavy rains are possible in the Northeast and the East.







After that, during 20 – 21 Aug, the monsoon trough will move down to lie across the North and the Northeast into the low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf will strengthen. More rains are likely in the whole country and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South regions.





































