Pattaya among popular destinations for escalating Chinese tour group bookings

After China approved overseas group tours to resume to several countries including Thailand from Feb 6, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has seen about 25-30 per cent of Chinese tour group bookings.

TAT deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific, Thanet Phetsuwan said that Thailand is among 20 countries approved by China for outbound tour groups.







The TAT joined hands with leading Chinese tour agencies to prepare for tour package sales in major cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Kunming next month.

It is expected to clearly see an increase in arrivals of Chinese tour groups from March or April. Currently, there are about 25-30 per cent of tour group bookings from China as only 30 per cent of flights between China’s major cities and Thailand have resumed.







Since China reopened the country on Jan 8, Thailand has recorded about 54,000 Chinese tourists, he said.

Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phang-nga, Samui Island and Chiang Rai are top destinations among Chinese tourists. (TNA)



























