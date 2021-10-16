New Laem Chabang Port expansion survey to begin this month

The Port Authority of Thailand this month will begin another marine survey needed to launch construction of Laem Chabang Port’s expansion Phase 3.

Kan Menaruji, deputy director of Laem Chabang Port, chaired an Oct. 15 public hearing at Pattaya’s Hard Rock Hotel, streamed live via video conference.







Port Authority officials explained the scope and objectives of the survey, including measuring changes in the coastline since the last survey, and the speed and direction of tides.



Planning for Phase 3 began in 2019 with studies to determine and mitigate impacts on the Laem Chabang community and coastal erosion.







The study will include a map of sea depth and coastal areas, measurement of water levels, waves and tides, and a survey of coastal sediment. This rainy season survey follows one done during the dry season.

The next public hearing will be held in early 2022.

































