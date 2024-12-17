‘Naklua Walking Street’ returns for its 16th year, showcasing local culture and community

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 16th annual ‘Naklua Walking Street’ or locally known as ‘Walk and Eat Festival’ kicked off and will run every Saturday and Sunday until January 12, 2025. The event spans the area from Ton Pho Naklua (Bodhi Tree) to the Naklua Bridge, transforming the salt field community into a bustling and sustainable tourist destination.

On December 15, the fourth day of the festival, the event featured impressive performances by students from Pattaya municipal schools. Visitors explored vibrant stalls offering a wide array of consumer goods, local products from Pattaya communities, brand-name items, and OTOP (One Tambon, One Product) specialties from Banglamung District.

The lively atmosphere attracted many tourists and locals, bringing smiles to vendors as attendees enjoyed shopping and celebrating the unique charm of Naklua. The festival continues to promote community development and sustainable tourism, ensuring a memorable experience for all visitors.











































