Mobile ID service brings new cards to Pattaya homebound

By Pattaya Mail
0
207
City Councilmen issued ID cards to one of the bedridden citizens who are not able to travel to city hall on their own to get a new one.

City officials issued identification cards for five older people and bedridden patients at their homes in Pattaya.

City Councilmen Jirawat Plukjai and Direk Inchom led a group of bureaucrats to Moo 5, 6, 9 and 12 villages where they assisted two older residents and three confined to their beds who could not travel to city hall to get new cards.



Anyone needing the mobile ID service can request it via telephone by calling the Local Registration Office during business hours or having a relative or friend apply at city hall for home service.






RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR