Mobile ID service brings new cards to Pattaya homebound

City officials issued identification cards for five older people and bedridden patients at their homes in Pattaya.

City Councilmen Jirawat Plukjai and Direk Inchom led a group of bureaucrats to Moo 5, 6, 9 and 12 villages where they assisted two older residents and three confined to their beds who could not travel to city hall to get new cards.







Anyone needing the mobile ID service can request it via telephone by calling the Local Registration Office during business hours or having a relative or friend apply at city hall for home service.















