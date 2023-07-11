Medical Marijuana Dispensaries in Pattaya: A Handy Guide for Cannabis Consultation

In recent years, Thailand has made significant strides in embracing the potential of medical marijuana. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of leading medical marijuana clinics in the area to help you navigate your journey towards optimal health and well-being with the help of cannabis.

These clinics offer expert care and personalised treatment plans and stay true to the core philosophies of Thai Traditional Medicine. While medicinal cannabis is legal in the country, strict regulations and guidelines govern its use. The medical marijuana clinics in Pattaya adhere to these regulations, ensuring safe and legal access to cannabis-based treatments.







List of Medical Marijuana Clinics in Pattaya

Origene Clinic

Address: Origene Clinic

Phone number: +66-65-998-9449

Email: [email protected]

Origine Clinic stands out because of its dedication to medical marijuana in every sense of the word. Cannabis doctors carry out a thorough patient assessment to understand the medical conditions. The products they recommend are one of the three extracts of cannabis oils approved by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) – THC oil, CBD oil, and THC: CBD oil in a 1:1 ratio.

Of course, patients can seek guidance on trying other marijuana products, too – provided they can ease the symptoms and have the doctor’s approval. For more information, you can check out their Facebook channel.

FRESH MEDIQ

Address: FRESH MEDIQ

Phone number: +66-092-471-9159

Email: [email protected]

Fresh Mediq is quite similar to Origine Clinic; they also follow the stringent standards one would expect from a dedicated medical cannabis clinic. From expert doctors & marijuana specialists to organic, Thai-grown, medicinal-grade cannabis items, this clinic has practically laid the benchmarks for others to follow.





In addition to GPO cannabis oils, Fresh Mediq has a dedicated dispensary that provides flowers and extracts like cannabis honey, pre-rolls, and kratom. Here is their Line handle if you want to make an appointment.

In addition to these dedicated medicinal cannabis clinics, you can also find the following hospitals near Pattaya where you can seek cannabis as a part of Thai Traditional Medicine practices.

Chonburi Hospital

Address: Chonburi Hospital

Phone number: +66-038-931-000

Chonburi Hospital is one of the region's most famous and oldest hospitals. Although it is located in Ban Suan Sub-district and takes about an hour-long drive from central Pattaya and Walking street, the journey is worth it as patients can find experienced marijuana doctors who can help consult, dispense, and treat appropriate cannabis products for health conditions.







Chonburi Cancer Hospital

Address: Chonburi Cancer Hospital

Phone number: +66-3845-5456

Cannabis has shown a potential to help cancer patients improve the quality of their life and ease symptoms like pain and chemotherapy-induced vomiting & nausea.

To that end, the Chonburi Cancer Hospital has added medical cannabis to its treatment protocols for cancer patients. This is not to say that cannabis will cure cancer, but with the help of doctors in the hospital, specialised products and extracts can undoubtedly assist in palliative care.





Thai Traditional Medicine Clinics

Patients looking for a more holistic approach can also check out the following clinics that employ traditional Thai medicine practices. The cannabis plant is just one part of it; numerous herbal remedies and techniques tap into nature’s forces to provide comfort. Once again, appropriate authorities have licensed these clinics to practice alternative medicine.

Chittiphong Applied Thai Traditional Medicine Clinic

Address: Chittiphong Applied Thai Traditional Medicine Clinic

Phone number: +66-91-110-0959

From cannabis-based extracts like CBD oil to a broad range of herbal products using ingredients, the Chittiphong Clinic of Applied Thai Traditional Medicine is a must-visit who are firm believers in natural, holistic healthcare and ayurveda. The effectiveness of these remedies is deeply rooted in science and history – and the same can be observed upon consultation with in-house doctors.







Arogaya Ved Thai Medicine Clinic

Address: Arogaya Ved

Phone number: +66-38-420-357

The Arogaya Ved Thai Medicine & Alternative Medicine Clinic has been around since 1998, specialising in herbal medicines, traditional Thai medical treatments, and Indian ayurvedic treatments. Patients who have not greatly benefitted from a full-fledged medicinal approach may want to consider visiting the clinic for a different perspective.



What to Expect When Visiting a Clinic

Listed below are a few things to remember to make the most of your experience at a medical marijuana clinic – whether it is in Pattaya or any other city in Thailand.

Thorough assessment: Expect a complete evaluation of your medical history, previous treatments, and health conditions. The doctors at these clinics will gather essential information to understand your needs and determine the appropriate use of medical cannabis/herbal remedies.

Symptom discussion: Engage in open dialogue about your symptoms, their impact on your daily life, and the goals you hope to achieve through medical cannabis treatment. This conversation helps the doctors tailor the treatment plan to address your unique condition.

Personalised treatment plan: Receive a tailored treatment plan that outlines recommended strains/cannabis products, dosages, consumption methods, and frequency of use. The clinic's experts will consider your medical history, lifestyle, and preferences to maximise therapeutic benefits while minimising potential side effects.







Legality and compliance: Rest assured that these clinics operate within the legal framework of Thailand’s regulations for medical cannabis. They possess the necessary certifications and licenses from the bodies like the Department of Thai Traditional & Alternative Medicine (DTAM) and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), ensuring you access to safe, legal, and high-quality cannabis-based treatments.

Ongoing support: Benefit from ongoing support and follow-up appointments to monitor your progress, address any concerns or side effects, and make necessary adjustments to your treatment plan.





Medical marijuana is transforming the healthcare landscape in Thailand, offering alternative options for those seeking relief from various conditions. The significance of Thai Traditional Medicine (TTM) must be considered in this regard.

With a deep-rooted history and a wealth of knowledge passed down through generations, doctors practising within TTM bring a unique understanding and expertise to medical cannabis therapies. Integrating TTM principles ensures that patients receive comprehensive care that aligns with the holistic approach of Thai healthcare traditions.


















