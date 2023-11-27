Mayor hails Pattaya Fireworks Festival as a huge success

PATTAYA, Thailand – The International Fireworks Festival held in Pattaya this year has been hailed as a resounding success, according to Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who spoke to the media on November 26. The festival, spanning November 24-25, witnessed a surge in hotel bookings, reaching full occupancy within days of the event announcement. The festivities not only attracted visitors to witness the fireworks on the beach but also drew enthusiasts opting for boat views in Pattaya Bay.







The Pattaya City administration, under Poramet’s leadership, implemented various initiatives to make the event inclusive and beneficial to the local community. In a first-of-its-kind move, 600 stalls were set up for locals to sell their goods, generating income for Pattaya residents. The decision to waive booth fees was aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and ensuring that the economic impact of the festival reaches the grassroots level.







The three-kilometer stretch of Pattaya Beach saw an influx of over 200,000 tourists each day during the festival. Notably, many chose to view the fireworks from hotel rooms and restaurants that provided optimal vantage points. Poramet expressed satisfaction with the substantial positive response from tourists, indicating the festival’s significant contribution to stimulating the local economy.

Responding to concerns about traffic and unregulated transportation services, the Pattaya administration collaborated with local law enforcement and transport authorities. Measures were introduced to streamline traffic, with a focus on enhancing the overall experience for both residents and visitors. Additionally, the mayor assured that future events would involve relevant agencies, such as traffic police and transport licensing bodies, to prevent the unauthorized influx of vehicles and address related issues.







Addressing this year’s challenges, particularly the negative image created by unauthorized taxi-riders, Poramet highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the situation. He emphasized the importance of working collaboratively with law enforcement to address issues related to illegal transport services. The mayor also expressed gratitude to the Pattaya Police for their continuous support and acknowledged the vigilance of residents who reported violations.































