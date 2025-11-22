M-Trust Urology Clinic: Advanced Prostate and Men’s Health Care in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – For many men, talking about prostate or sexual health is something they prefer to avoid. Yet for those living in or visiting Pattaya, expert help is close at hand. M-Trust Urology Clinic offers modern, patient-focused care for men who want clear answers, effective treatment, and a doctor who takes time to listen.

Located in Pattaya, M-Trust serves as both a Prostate Center and Men’s Health Center, providing comprehensive urological care for Thai and international patients. The clinic combines advanced technology with a warm, discreet environment where men can feel comfortable discussing even the most sensitive concerns.

At the heart of the clinic are two experienced urologists: Dr. Niti Navanimitkul and Dr. Phanphon Leelahawong, whose combined expertise allows M-Trust to manage everything from common urinary symptoms to highly complex urological problems.

Dr. Niti Navanimitkul – Leading the way in minimally invasive prostate care

As CEO of M-Trust Urology Clinic and a highly respected urologist, Dr. Niti has spent more than a decade focusing on men’s health and advanced prostate treatments.

He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Chiang Mai University and continued his training at the renowned MD Anderson Center in Houston, Texas. Over the years, he has developed special expertise in andrology, penile prosthesis surgery, and modern treatments for prostate disease.



Dr. Niti is among the pioneers in Thailand using Rezum™ (Water Vapor Therapy) and UroLift (Prostatic Urethral Lift), minimally invasive techniques designed to relieve urinary symptoms caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) while preserving sexual function. He has performed over 150 Rezum procedures and more than 80 UroLift procedures, in addition to receiving specialized training in HoLEP (Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate).

For patients, this means access to a full range of options—from medication to the latest minimally invasive procedures—tailored to their age, lifestyle, and expectations. Dr. Niti’s approach is straightforward and practical: he explains the condition clearly, presents the options, and helps each patient choose the treatment that fits them best.

Dr. Phanphon Leelahawong – Expertise in complex urological and sexual health disorders

Dr. Phanphon brings strong academic training and broad clinical experience to the M-Trust team. He completed his Doctor of Medicine at Prince of Songkla University and went on to finish his urology residency at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, one of Thailand’s leading medical institutions.

His key areas of interest include andrology, sexual dysfunction, and comprehensive management of prostate disease. In addition, he has extensive experience treating urinary tract stones using both surgical and minimally invasive techniques.



For patients with chronic pain or complex sexual problems, Dr. Phanphon offers advanced solutions such as dorsal neurectomy and penile enhancement procedures, always with a strong emphasis on safety, function, and realistic expectations.

What patients often appreciate most is his patient-centric approach: he takes time to understand not only the medical issue, but also how it affects the patient’s relationships, work, and quality of life. The goal is not just to solve a symptom, but to help each man return to a confident, comfortable, and active life.

World-class urological care, close to home — and close to the beach

M-Trust Urology Clinic was founded with a clear vision: to deliver world-class urological care in Pattaya, with the compassion and privacy every patient deserves. Whether someone is an expatriate living in the city, a retiree on the Eastern Seaboard, or a medical tourist visiting Thailand, the clinic aims to provide:

Modern diagnostic tools and treatment options

Clear explanations in English and Thai

Individualized treatment plans rather than a “one-size-fits-all” approach

A discreet, comfortable setting for discussing men’s health concerns





From troublesome urinary symptoms and prostate enlargement to erectile dysfunction, Peyronie’s disease, infertility, or urinary stones, patients can expect thoughtful evaluation and evidence-based care.

With the combined experience of Dr. Niti and Dr. Phanphon, M-Trust offers a level of subspecialty urology expertise that is not always easy to find in a stand-alone clinic.

Experience the M-Trust difference

M-Trust Urology Clinic is dedicated to improving quality of life for men through advanced treatments, careful follow-up, and a holistic view of health and wellbeing. The clinic’s philosophy is simple: every patient should feel respected, well-informed, and confident in the care they receive.

For men who have delayed seeking help, or for partners searching for a trusted clinic for their loved one, M-Trust provides a reassuring place to start.



Contact M-Trust Urology Clinic

Website: www.mtrusturologyclinic.com

Phone: 092-455-2888

Email: [email protected]

Whether you need a routine check-up or are looking for a second opinion on a complex problem, M-Trust Urology Clinic is ready to help you take the next step toward better urological health.

(Gallery Photos) Advanced diagnostic equipment at M-Trust Urology Clinic enables precise evaluation and personalized treatment plans for every patient.































