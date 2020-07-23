Lions Club Pattaya-Sattahip installs new president

By Pattaya Mail
0
193
Lion Rattapol Kanjanamanee, District Governor of 310 C Lions International installs Lion Wipada Katacharoen as President of Lions Club of Pattaya- Sattahip for 2020-21.
Lion Rattapol Kanjanamanee, District Governor of 310 C Lions International installs Lion Wipada Katacharoen as President of Lions Club of Pattaya- Sattahip for 2020-21.

Wipada Katacharoen has been named the president of the Lions Club of Pattaya-Sattahip for the 2020-21 term.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Lions Club District 310C Gov. Rattapol Kanjanamanee swore in Wipada at the July 19 ceremony at the Royal Thai Fleet’s officer’s club. She succeeds Pitpaya Thipsri.

Mr. Anucha Intasorn - Sattahip District Chief Officer congratulates the new president and her club officers.
Mr. Anucha Intasorn – Sattahip District Chief Officer congratulates the new president and her club officers.

Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn and Mayor Pontakorn Chuengan congratulated Wipada on her appointment.



She then administered the Lions oath to the club’s new board members who pledged to support club activities to create benefits for society and the country.

Lions club members congratulate Wipada Katacharoen, the newly installed president of the Lions Club of Pattaya- Sattahip.
Lions club members congratulate Wipada Katacharoen, the newly installed president of the Lions Club of Pattaya- Sattahip.
Members of the Lions Club of Pattaya-Sattahip pose for a group photo.
Members of the Lions Club of Pattaya-Sattahip pose for a group photo.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR