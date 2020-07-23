Lions Club Pattaya-Sattahip installs new president

Wipada Katacharoen has been named the president of the Lions Club of Pattaya-Sattahip for the 2020-21 term.

Lions Club District 310C Gov. Rattapol Kanjanamanee swore in Wipada at the July 19 ceremony at the Royal Thai Fleet’s officer’s club. She succeeds Pitpaya Thipsri.

Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn and Mayor Pontakorn Chuengan congratulated Wipada on her appointment.







She then administered the Lions oath to the club’s new board members who pledged to support club activities to create benefits for society and the country.











