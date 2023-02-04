Light rain and cool weather in Pattaya and Eastern Region

By Pattaya Mail
Weather Forecast
Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and offshore about 1 meter.

7 days Weather Forecast
Weather Outlook During 4 – 10 Feb 2023



During 4 – 5 Feb, isolated to scattered thundershowers. During 6 – 10 Feb, morning fog and isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 22 – 26 °C. Maximum temperature 29 – 35 °C. Southeasterly winds 15 – 30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and above 1 meter offshore.

Generally cool weather almost the period with cold weather in some areas of upper portion. Light rain in some areas on the last day of the period.


Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and offshore about 1 meter.




















