Light rain and cool weather in Pattaya and Eastern Region

Weather Forecast

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and offshore about 1 meter.

7 days Weather Forecast

Weather Outlook During 4 – 10 Feb 2023







During 4 – 5 Feb, isolated to scattered thundershowers. During 6 – 10 Feb, morning fog and isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 22 – 26 °C. Maximum temperature 29 – 35 °C. Southeasterly winds 15 – 30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and above 1 meter offshore.

Generally cool weather almost the period with cold weather in some areas of upper portion. Light rain in some areas on the last day of the period.



















































