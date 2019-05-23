Kids have a magical day out at PSC Family Day

Welfare institutions receive support for children under their care

For the past 40 years the Pattaya Sports Club has been known for their dedication to promoting sports and supporting local charities. Throughout the years donations have been given to worthy humanitarian organizations to aid them in their work for the benefit and welfare of children in our communities.

Peter Malhotra, president of the PSC said, “It is also customary that a substantial portion of our donation is distributed closer to the end of the administrative year which usually falls during the months of April and May.

“This year instead of holding the presentation ceremonies at the clubhouse, the Executive Committee decided that a PSC Family Day would be held at another venue. We would invite all our beneficiaries to come together, bringing along as many children as they possibly could to have a real fun and happy day.

“To this end our Social Chair Paul Cornwell went scouting for such a place and discovered the perfect spot at the Siam Country Resort on Siam Country Club Road.”

With the assistance of Noi Emmerson our Charity Chairperson and Ingkarat Chaimongkon our club manager, the date was set for Saturday 27 April 2019.

It was a hot sunny day, but that did not deter more than 100 children from frolicking in the sun, enjoying the fun rides and swimming in the large pool, much to their hearts delight. The adults played it smart and sat in the shade drinking large glasses of refreshments.

World famous Dr Penguin magically appeared out of thin air and thrilled the kids with his delightful tricks and comical performances.

Glorious Thai and European food was in abundance. The kids especially loved the fried chicken and hot dogs. Throughout the carnival-like atmosphere, one could see children of all ages squeezing in line waiting to get their hands on a huge cone of mouth-watering ice cream.

Presentations were made to the various beneficiaries in attendance including, the Human Help Network (Thailand) Foundation, Father Ray Foundation, Baan Jing Jai Foundation, Baan Kuru Boonchu-Kao Bai Sri-Home for Children with Special Needs, Baan Khru Ja-Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center, Fountain of Life and Mabprachan School.

In addition, two kidney-disease patients – Somporn Manrien and Wasana Kaewkerd were given 24,000 baht for dialysis treatments.

In all over 500,000 baht in charitable donations were presented on that day bringing the total of PSC donations to over one million baht so far this year.

Peter Malhotra spoke briefly saying that he was thrilled to see so many happy children and that it was a brilliant idea to bring the children’s party to this open-air venue. He thanked Neville Black the landlord of Siam Country Resort for his kind assistance and tremendous support in helping to organize this wonderful kids’ day out and thanked Paul Cornwell the PSC Social Chairman for a job well done.