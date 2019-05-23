Thai, U.S. navies make port call at HHN shelters

Sailors from the U.S. and Thailand dropped in on two Human Help Network Thailand shelters to bring children there sporting goods to encourage exercise.

Peter Thorand of the U.S. Navy League of Thailand brought 20 American seamen and 50 Thai sailors to the HHN’s Drop-In Center and ASEAN Education Center May 20 for a joint charity project.

Military men sang with the children, played games and enjoyed lunch.

The sailors brought boxes of sports equipment to keep the Thai and transnational kids active.