Just 15 minutes from Pattaya – Discover ‘Map Prachan Reservoir’ – A perfect natural retreat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Just a 15-minute drive from the city of Pattaya, visitors can find the serene “Map Prachan Reservoir,” a peaceful natural retreat surrounded by lush green trees and a large body of clear water, offering a refreshing breeze year-round. The area is ideal for families and individuals looking to relax or stay active, with a variety of activities available.

The reservoir boasts over 10 kilometers of cycling lanes, a jogging track, and a well-maintained football field. Visitors can also unwind by sitting under large trees, enjoying the calm atmosphere. Additionally, there are bicycle shops and restaurants in the vicinity, providing convenient services and boosting local businesses.

Whether you’re seeking a tranquil escape or an outdoor workout, Map Prachan Reservoir offers the perfect balance of relaxation and fitness. It’s a must-visit destination for anyone in search of a peaceful yet active retreat near Pattaya.











































