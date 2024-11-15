Is Donald Trump another Adolf Hitler?

There are certainly differences. Trump was from a wealthy family and his career started with a “small potato” one million dollar loan from his father. He has never known poverty. Hitler was born into a family of limited means and even experienced hunger on the streets of Vienna as a young man. Trump evaded military service by relying on a bone spur, whereas the enlisted Hitler served for four years in the first world war. Another significant difference is that Trump has succeeded in twice becoming president by taking over an existing political party (the Republicans) whereas Hitler had to build up his power base from scratch.

Whereas the Nazi leader relied on millions of storm troopers to control the streets during his rise to power, Trump has had no large-scale militias although his support for the Proud Boys and others involved in the 2021 assault on the Capitol created a precedent. A big difference is that Trump does not have an anti-Semitic policy – he’s a big supporter of Israel – although he has described immigrants as poisoning the blood of America. In foreign policy, Trump and Hitler diverge as the former pushes his “America First” doctrine whilst the latter always wanted to conquer Russia.









But there are strong similarities between the two. Hitler lied frequently and discarded agreements without a thought when it suited him. Trump’s lies are mostly about the criminality or stupidity of his political opponents who “stole” the 2020 election and “alternative facts” have filled the void when under pressure. Both Hitler and Trump are very effective public speakers, although the American has the advantage of television and internet platforms to secure and extend his base. Whereas the Fuhrer quickly suppressed the independent media of the 1930s, the United States retains (so far) vigorous and open debate.

Both men are narcissistic with an intense will to supreme power and a total disregard for anyone disagreeing with them. Moreover Trump has flirted with Hitler in his public comments, saying the German leader did “some good things” and had loyal generals, a point which Trump intends to follow. Trump shared a video which dreamed of a “unified reich” and took all of 24 hours before removing it. General Mark Willey and many others have described Trump as a total fascist.





So whether Trump and Hitler are alike depends on what evidence is assembled. One of the reasons Kamala Harris failed electorally earlier this month was in emphasizing Trump’s alleged fascism. But some Trump supporters took this term as an insult to them personally rather than to the Republican leader. The basic point now is whether the American people will allow Trump to become a Hitler-like authoritarian leader. There are still many constitutional safeguards in place, but the Republican majorities in Congress may fail to retain them.

The emperor Caligula wanted his horse to be a consul. No senators opposed the idea. Some historians argue this proves the emperor was mad, but a more convincing explanation is that he was demonstrating that any idiot can sit in a parliament. The evidence this week provided by Trump’s macabre nominations for several Cabinet posts may show that the president-elect knows his ancient history.









































