IndiGo Airlines and U-Tapao airport to boost Pattaya tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – A high-level delegation from IndiGo Airlines, India’s largest passenger airline, visited U-Tapao Pattaya-Rayong International Airport on Friday, December 15, to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnership with the airport and the local tourism authorities.

The delegation was led by Navaid Desai, General Manager of Customer Relations at IndiGo Airlines, and Natsuda Mettaprasert, Thai Deputy Consul in India. They were accompanied by Thitiphan Petchtrakul, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, and Urai Mukpradapthong, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya Office.







They were invited and hosted by Admiral Sitthichai Tangjai, the Director of U-Tapao Pattaya-Rayong International Airport to facilitate discussions on potential collaboration between the airline and the airport, fostering mutual confidence and enhancing services for international tourists, particularly those from the Indian subcontinent.

The participants engaged in discussions about strategic partnerships between IndiGo Airlines and the airport, exploring avenues for improved air travel services and joint initiatives to attract Indian tourists to the vibrant Pattaya region. They also observed the facilities ready for the influx of Indian tourists booking to visit Thailand under the visa-free campaign.







The airport director emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts to enhance the overall tourism experience and connectivity between India and Thailand. The discussions aimed to strengthen the ties between the airline and the airport, promoting Pattaya as a preferred destination for Indian travelers.

The visit and discussions were seen as a positive step toward fostering international partnerships and enhancing the appeal of the airport as a key gateway in the region. The airport continues to explore opportunities to collaborate with airlines and stakeholders to boost tourism and economic activities in the Rayong and Pattaya areas.





























