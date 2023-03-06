Indian community invites you to celebrate ‘Holi’ the Festival of Colours on Pattaya Beach

Thai Indian Pattaya Business Association TIPBA together with The Indian Community Pattaya Association & Pattaya City will jointly celebrate Holi The Festival of Colours on March 11, 2023 at the Central Pattaya-Beach Road intersection from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.







Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates spring, love and new life. Some families hold religious ceremonies, but for many Holi is more a time for fun. It’s a colourful festival, with dancing, singing and throwing of coloured powder and water.

The festival of Colours is celebrated not only by Indians but also by all nationalities in major cities around the world. The Indian community together with Pattaya City desire to make it an annual event here in our vibrant city too. This will surely boost tourism to our fair city and gives locals and tourists a chance to celebrate one of the most colourful festivals in the world.

This year, with the help of generous sponsors, there will be no entrance fee. Delicious food and snacks will be distributed free of charge. Participants will also get pouches of soluble colour powder at no cost.

You will be awed by the sombre and holy rituals which will be performed by ISKOM who will recite Kirtans and Bhajans to worship Lord Ganesh, Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi throughout the day. People of all faiths, nationalities are invited to celebrate with us. Wear a t-shirt and prepare to get happy and colourful with us.























