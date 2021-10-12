In 19 days Thailand opens to vaccinated foreign tourists without quarantine

Government officials have responded positively to yesterday’s announcement by the Prime Minister in regard to Thailand’s reopening for international tourists from 1 November, with preventative measures in place to allow for economic recovery alongside COVID-19 containment.







Several ministries have responded in favor of the government’s plan to reopen the country for international tourists from 1 November, following a televised public address by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said more preparations will be made to control the pandemic, stressing that cooperation from all sides is much needed, including from the general public.





From 1 November, the government will lift quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from 10 low-risk countries arriving by air. The full list of these 10 countries will be discussed at a full panel meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration this Thursday.







Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said the COVID-19 situation has taken its toll on Thailand’s revenue from tourism which went down to only 1% of national GDP, while revenue from the export sector has grown from 45% to 51%, making it the country’s key economic driver.

The Commerce Minister said the country’s reopening will enable Thailand to increase its GDP from international tourists, stressing a balance is needed in the efforts to solve the COVID-19 and economic issues.





Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa has confirmed that Thailand is ready to welcome tourists, with renovation works previously performed at tourism attractions to welcome visitors of all ages and genders.

He said new measures for New Normal tourism will be introduced, and the ministry is planning to open all national parks around Thailand. (NNT)





























