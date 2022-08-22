Grand shows on 3rd weekend of ‘Pattaya Music Festival’

It has been 3rd weekend of ‘Pattaya Music Festival’ that the City Hall organized throughout August. Though at some points of time, the area was soaked with mild rains, but the shows continued until the end at midnight on both days (Aug 19-20).

The finale episode is on the coming weekend Fri-Sat (Aug 26-27), the shows starting at 5 p.m. with free entry at Pattaya Central Beach and on Koh Larn.







For those coming on private vehicles, they can find parking space at Terminal 21 on north road, and other shopping malls on the second road. It is best recommended to park at your hotels and take baht-buses to the beach road. Traffic will again be closed off from 4 p.m. until midnight. Food stalls are set up on the footpath catering Thai easy dishes and drinks.





















































