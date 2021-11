The Jomtien immigration bureau remains fully open today, although local reports say the queue is long with delays inevitable. Customers who can postpone their visit until next week are advised to do so.







However, an isolated virus case in the street has caused the closure for one day (Friday November 12) of the neighboring Chang Legal Services which offers photocopying services. It is also the government’s registration center for Myanmar, Cambodian and Laos guest workers in the area.