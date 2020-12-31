Free Food Friday continues New Year’s Day

The kind folks at Richmond will be distributing free food to those in need on New Year’s Day, Friday the 1st of January. Chang has joined the benevolent event this time around when 600 food bags will be given away.









The fun is scheduled to begin at 3pm outside the Richmond on Soi Welcome in Jomtien. Many more people than usual are expected due to the closing of all non-essential businesses.

Note: A charity night with Chang is scheduled for Saturday, 16th January 2021 at the Richmond, Soi Welcome starting at 7pm.













