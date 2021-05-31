Foreigners in Thailand advised to register for vaccination at their hospitals

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged foreign nationals to register for COVID-19 vaccination, as Thailand’s the mass vaccination program for COVID-19 will start next month, including for foreigners.

Ministry deputy spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said all people living on Thai soil, Thais and foreign nationals alike, are asked to register for vaccination through the designated channels. This will allow the authorities to plan ahead and avoid crowds and long queues on vaccination days.







He said foreign nationals are part of Thailand’s efforts to achieve herd immunity in the country and are encouraged to get vaccinated. Authorities have assigned various agencies to be in charge of foreign nationals, to ease the process of vaccine roll-out.

Vaccinations for diplomats, members of international organizations and foreign media are coordinated by the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Foreign students are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.







Migrant workers from neighboring countries are taken care of by the Social Security Office. Spouses of Thai citizens, retirees, investors and all other foreign nationals are advised to contact the hospital holding their health records or make an on-site registration at designated vaccination venues. (NNT)



















