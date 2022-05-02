Foreign tourists prefer long-term partners during their holidays in Pattaya

It’s basic economics: More tourists equal more business for Pattaya’s bars.

As Thailand opens up to foreign visitors, many new and old faces are coming back to Pattaya for short and long-term holidays.



Pattaya is a preferred destination for foreign men to spend their long-term holidays and while here they just want to relax, go out for a meal and enjoy drinks at the many restaurants and bars that have reopened in anticipation of tourists returning.

Many men wish to be pampered during their stay in Pattaya and prefer to have the same person care for them during the whole period of their holiday which can be up to 3 months at a time.







A number of businesses provide them to with this need. The escorts are more than happy to play the role of temporary caretakers for a salary of 20,000-30,000 baht per month.

Pradith, manager for a “restaurant” on Soi Chaiyapoon off Pattaya Central Road said that the street and Soi Buakhao have picked up as tourists increased in April and that the demand for long term escort services has also grown. He said that this service caters to the needs of many tourists who don’t like to go out every evening to look for a date for the night.





“They prefer to be with the same person who accompanies them for meals, shopping and sightseeing. The tourists even get to learn a bit of the Thai language and augments their understanding of Thai culture.” he said.

































