Fishing, jet skis collide at Pattaya-Jomtien Beach Games

Fishing and watersports collided in Jomtien Beach as anglers, jet-skiers and paddle-boarders competed for prizes.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his top deputies were on hand for the opening of the Dec. 13 contests organized with the Jomtien Beach Fishing Club, Beach Umbrella Club, Thai Traditional Massage Club and Jomtien Beach Boat Club at the beach’s watersports zone.

The competition included beach fishing, jet-ski and single-person paddleboard, and bream fishing with three-person teams.

With its decade of work laying artificial reefs in Jomtien, Pattaya revived a marine ecosystem that had been badly damaged by pollution over the years.

No results were reported. (PCPR)





















