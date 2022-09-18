Families, teenagers love the fantasy parades and concerts at ‘Pattaya Festival’ on the beach

Over the weekend, Pattaya City Hall has brought lights and sounds to the city by organizing ‘Pattaya Festival 2022’ on the beach under the theme ‘Let’s Glow Together’ that included parades, concerts, and booths selling food and products.

On Friday, from 7p.m. until midnight crowds enjoyed the extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ Kraiz, concert performed by Big Ass – a Thai rock band, and ended with DJ Apple.







While on Saturday there were lists of excitement that started with another extravaganza fantasy parade followed by music performance by DJ 22Bullets, a concert by Buddha Bless – a Thai rap band, and wrapped up with DJ Pick Up.

Families especially small kids seemed to love the parades and the sounds of high performance cars while teenagers enjoyed the music on stage that lasted at midnight.

Pattaya Beach Road was closed between 6.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.


























































