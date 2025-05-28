Expats say Pattaya needs a complete overhaul—from footpath bolts to hanging wires, not just a new sign

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Hall’s recent decision to remove the iconic Walking Street sign has sparked a fresh wave of criticism from longtime residents and expats, many of whom argue that cosmetic changes won’t solve the deeper problems plaguing the city.

The removal of the famous neon archway was intended as part of a rebranding effort to shift Pattaya’s image away from its globally recognized nightlife and towards a more “family-friendly” and “premium” tourist destination. But to many expats, it’s just another flashy distraction that fails to address what truly needs fixing.







“Pattaya removes ‘Walking Street’ sign in bold move to rebrand iconic nightlife hub — but traffic chaos remains,” one expat commented, reflecting the sentiments of many who believe the city’s priorities are out of step.

Criticism has been particularly sharp on social media, with sarcastic suggestions for new names: Bombay Street, Gupta Street, and When is the ‘Little India’ sign going up? One post read: “The big PATTAYA sign is next. Yes, it’s India now — what a shame it’s going downhill.”

The growing presence of Indian nightclubs and businesses on Walking Street has become a focal point for some expats’ frustration. “It is appropriate that the Indian nightclub sign is right there. It reminds everyone entering Walking Street that it is now ‘Little Bombay.’ No expats that I know go there anymore and they certainly do not spend any money there,” wrote another long-term foreign resident.



But beyond cultural shifts, what really draws fire from the expat community is what they see as a failure to address core urban issues before slapping on a new image.

“Problems need fixing, such as uneven pavement and walking paths around the city. The walkways are more like obstacle courses,” one comment read. “You can trip, twist an ankle, bust up a knee, or seriously injure yourself just trying to walk.”

Another major complaint: the tangled mess of low-hanging electrical wires and sidewalk obstructions. “The City needs to get the low-hanging wires elevated so they will no longer choke people walking under them. Move the poles out of the walkways, and remove the protruding bolts or nails that can rip you open.”



Traffic, too, remains a major headache. “Traffic chaos as in the 2-way/1-way sois and the waste of paint — no one stops for pedestrian crossings,” one comment pointed out.

City Hall says it wants to attract high-end tourists. But many expats argue that’s a pipe dream if basic infrastructure and safety are ignored.

“High-end tourists are not going to show up in Pattaya as long as it’s plain old hazardous just walking around town. No one wants to holiday somewhere dangerous to simply walk in.”

If Pattaya truly hopes to rebrand itself, the message from its long-term foreign residents is clear: start from scratch — not just with signs, but with meaningful action to make the city safer, more walkable, and genuinely world-class.

































