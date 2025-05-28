Thai PM unveils vision for IMT-GT growth through agriculture, innovation, and infrastructure

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to help strengthen regional cooperation under the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), during the 16th IMT-GT Summit held in Kuala Lumpur on May 27. Speaking alongside Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the President of the Asian Development Bank, Paetongtarn presented a three-pronged approach centered on agriculture, innovation, and seamless infrastructure to help build a more connected and resilient subregion.

Thailand proposed advancing agricultural cooperation in key commodities such as rubber and palm oil, which are vital to local economies and international supply chains. The Thai Prime Minister called for improved processing standards using globally accepted sustainability criteria, aiming to enhance rural livelihoods while positioning the IMT-GT as a leader in sustainable agriculture.







In her statement, she also addressed the importance of innovation and investment in research and development. With rising climate risks, Paetongtarn encouraged joint action on technologies that strengthen disaster preparedness and support food security. Thailand also promoted innovation as a foundation for long-term competitiveness and regional stability.

Infrastructure development was identified as a third key area, with Thailand encouraging greater integration of land, sea, air, and digital networks. Projects aligned with the IMT-GT Vision 2036 were expected to strengthen trade, attract investment, and support inclusive growth across the subregion, home to more than 370 million people.



The summit concluded with the adoption of a joint statement affirming continued cooperation under IMT-GT Vision 2036, as well as a new agreement on customs, immigration, and quarantine coordination. The agreement is expected to streamline cross-border procedures and support smoother movement of people and goods among the three countries. (NNNT)











































