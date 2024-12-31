Excitement builds at Pattaya Countdown 2025 – A three-day celebration of music and fun

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere is already electric as Pattaya Countdown 2025 kicks off! For three full days, the beachside city comes alive with incredible performances from a lineup of talented artists, all set against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya Beach.

Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led the opening ceremony, joined by key officials. The festivities took place on the beautiful shores of Pattaya Beach in Chonburi, setting the stage for an unforgettable New Year celebration.



The event, organized by Pattaya City and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, runs from December 29 to 31. It is not only a celebration of the New Year but also a key event to boost Pattaya’s economy and elevate the city’s tourism to a global level. The festivities will continue at Koh Larn, offering a unique experience and creating new opportunities for local businesses and the people of Chonburi.







































